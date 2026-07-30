Midtown Atlanta shooting leaves 1 injured

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Police shut down a section of Peachtree Street near 7th Street NE in Midtown Atlanta after a shooting late Thursday night left one person wounded, as investigators review surveillance video to identify a suspect on July 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A shooting in Midtown Atlanta closed a section of Peachtree Street late Thursday night near Seventh Street NE. Officers found one person wounded at the scene, who was able to speak with medics while being treated. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, but no suspect information or motive has been released.



A shooting in Midtown Atlanta closed a section of Peachtree Street late Thursday evening.

What we know:

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Peachtree Street near 7th Street NE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a person wounded in the shooting.

The wounded person was speaking with medics while receiving treatment.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

What we don't know:

The identity of the wounded person remains unknown.

The suspect's identity and whereabouts have not been released.

Police have not stated what led to the shooting.

It is unclear when Peachtree Street will reopen to traffic.