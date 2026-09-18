2 critically injured after fire at Gwinnett County home, officials say

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The Brief Firefighters pulled a victim from the basement of a burning home in Lawrenceville early Friday morning. Emergency crews took two people to a local hospital in critical condition. A passerby knocked on the door and alerted 911, waking residents inside the home after smoke alarms failed to activate.



Two people are in critical condition following an early morning house fire in Lawrenceville where firefighters pulled a trapped victim from a burning basement, according to officials.

What we know:

Crews responded around 6:48 a.m. Friday to reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of Park Place Drive. A passerby spotted the flames, called 911, and knocked on the door to wake the sleeping residents inside, according to the department.

When firefighters arrived at the home, three people were already outside and informed crews that someone was still trapped in the basement.

Firefighters located and rescued the trapped victim from the basement at approximately 7:08 a.m. Medical units took two people to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire was fully extinguished around 7:15 a.m. using three hose lines. Officials noted that smoke alarms inside the residence were not working at the time of the fire.

In total, five adults and one dog were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, the department added.



Image 1 of 9 ▼ Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Park Place Drive in Lawrenceville on Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2026. Two people were transported to a hospital in critical condition. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire Rescue)

What we don't know:

Investigators determined the fire originated in the basement, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The identities of the two hospitalized victims have not been released, and officials have not specified how the second victim was injured or whether they were one of the three residents who escaped before crews arrived.