Plane makes emergency landing at Pickens County Airport, officials say

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The Brief First responders responded to Pickens County Airport around 12:45 p.m. following reports of an aircraft experiencing engine trouble and a potential fire. The pilot landed the plane on the north end of the runway at roughly 105 mph and taxied off without issues. Fire crews confirmed no active fire, and no injuries were reported.



Fire crews responded to the Pickens County Airport on Friday afternoon after a plane made an emergency landing, according to the department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. after the fire department received reports of a plane having engine problems and possibly catching fire mid-flight.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene in minutes just as the plane touched down on the north end of the runway at approximately 105 mph.

Authorities said the pilot stopped the plane and safely taxied off at the south end of the runway without any issues.

Authorities confirmed no active fire, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the pilot's identity, the type of aircraft involved, or where the flight originally departed from.