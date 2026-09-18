Plane makes emergency landing at Pickens County Airport, officials say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Fire crews responded to the Pickens County Airport on Friday afternoon after a plane made an emergency landing, according to the department.
What we know:
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. after the fire department received reports of a plane having engine problems and possibly catching fire mid-flight.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene in minutes just as the plane touched down on the north end of the runway at approximately 105 mph.
Authorities said the pilot stopped the plane and safely taxied off at the south end of the runway without any issues.
Authorities confirmed no active fire, and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the pilot's identity, the type of aircraft involved, or where the flight originally departed from.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by Pickens County Fire Rescue.