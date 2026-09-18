Man arrested after 20K child sex abuse files found, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Senoia man is in jail without bond after tips led Coweta County deputies to discover tens of thousands of child sexual abuse files on a hard drive, according to the sheriff's office.
Coweta County child exploitation arrest
What we know:
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child sexual abuse material. Special agents identified an account associated with David Thomas Stevens of Senoia and later uncovered additional accounts containing illegal material.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Stevens' residence in Senoia and seized multiple of his electronic devices for forensic examination. During an inspection of a 480-gigabyte solid-state drive, investigators located more than 20,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Investigators confirmed finding material involving children believed to be 12 months old or younger.
Deputies arrested Stevens and charged him with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children. The charges cover offenses identified through initial tip line reports as well as files uncovered during the search. Stevens is currently held at the Coweta County Jail without bond.
"Coweta County deputies say they served a search warrant at his house and seized all of his electronic devices," Cpl. Jacob Herbert with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
Forensic investigation timeline
What's next:
Special agents are continuing to examine the remaining files on the 480-gigabyte solid-state drive and other seized electronics. Investigators noted that unexamined folders remain on the drive and stated that additional charges may be forthcoming as the forensic process moves forward.
Ongoing drive examination details
What we don't know:
Investigators have not confirmed the total number of files on the seized electronics as the forensic examination remains ongoing. Authorities have not released details regarding potential court dates for Stevens.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cpl. Jacob Herbert of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, official Coweta County Sheriff's Office press releases, and Coweta County Jail records.