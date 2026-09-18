Man arrested after 20K child sex abuse files found, deputies say

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The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested David Thomas Stevens after finding more than 20,000 child sexual abuse images and videos on a computer drive. Special agents launched the investigation after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities charged Stevens with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children and confirmed he is currently being held without bond.



A Senoia man is in jail without bond after tips led Coweta County deputies to discover tens of thousands of child sexual abuse files on a hard drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Coweta County child exploitation arrest

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child sexual abuse material. Special agents identified an account associated with David Thomas Stevens of Senoia and later uncovered additional accounts containing illegal material.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Stevens' residence in Senoia and seized multiple of his electronic devices for forensic examination. During an inspection of a 480-gigabyte solid-state drive, investigators located more than 20,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Investigators confirmed finding material involving children believed to be 12 months old or younger.

Deputies arrested Stevens and charged him with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children. The charges cover offenses identified through initial tip line reports as well as files uncovered during the search. Stevens is currently held at the Coweta County Jail without bond.

"Coweta County deputies say they served a search warrant at his house and seized all of his electronic devices," Cpl. Jacob Herbert with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Forensic investigation timeline

What's next:

Special agents are continuing to examine the remaining files on the 480-gigabyte solid-state drive and other seized electronics. Investigators noted that unexamined folders remain on the drive and stated that additional charges may be forthcoming as the forensic process moves forward.

Ongoing drive examination details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed the total number of files on the seized electronics as the forensic examination remains ongoing. Authorities have not released details regarding potential court dates for Stevens.