Woman warns neighbors after alleged thief alters mailed utility check

The Brief A Hall County woman is warning the public after a thief stole her mailed check to Jackson EMC and attempted to drain her bank account. Oakwood bank officials confirmed an uptick in check fraud scheme incidents targeting utility payments sent through the mail. Federal authorities joined local law enforcement in an active ongoing investigation to identify the check theft operation.



A Hall County woman is urging neighbors to check their bank accounts after a thief intercepted her mail and altered a check meant for her electric bill.

Oakwood check fraud scheme

What we know:

Sandra Davenport has paid her monthly electric bill to Jackson EMC by mailing a check for years. This month, however, the payment never reached the utility company.

"I received a phone call from the bank that there was suspicious activity on our account and could I come in," Davenport said.

Davenport went to her local Truist Bank branch in Oakwood, where officials informed her that someone was attempting to withdraw money from her account.

"They had withdrawn the first check for 50 dollars, then a 2nd check for about 90 dollars," Davenport said. "They cut and paste. It's definitely my signature on the check, the name is to a person using a labeler, you can see it cut out square. The number on the check is close to the number I paid my bill with."

A Truist Bank employee from the Oakwood branch said the institution has frequently seen similar incidents recently involving stolen checks intended for Jackson EMC.

While Davenport was able to recover her funds, she wants to alert other community members about the ongoing issue.

"They are taking advantage of a population that can't afford this," Davenport said. "It's not your fault you feel like how I can do this? It's not your fault it’s a mean person," she said.

FBI utility fraud investigation

The other side:

Jackson EMC released an official statement confirming that law enforcement determined the check theft occurred outside of the utility company's internal operations:

"Once we learned that some of our members mailing checks to pay their bill were the victim of check fraud, we were very concerned. We began working with law enforcement to track down the source of the fraud. Law enforcement determined that the check fraud occurred outside of Jackson EMC. That case is still ongoing and the FBI is involved as a part of a broader investigation. We have taken steps to help prevent future fraud. Members who feel they have been the victim of fraud should contact local authorities. Members who are currently mailing a check to pay their bill, and would like to change their payment method, should contact Jackson EMC for assistance."

The case remains ongoing, and the FBI is participating as part of a broader federal mail fraud investigation. Jackson EMC recommends members switch payment methods or contact customer service for assistance.

Mail check theft suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the individuals altering the checks or determined where along the postal route the mail was intercepted.