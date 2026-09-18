Unpaid bills: Atlanta Watershed audit shows $236M debt

The Brief A recently released audit revealed that the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has $236 million in delinquent bills. Nearly a quarter of all watershed accounts are currently flagged as overdue, according to the audit. City leaders express frustration as commercial property debt continues piling up.



Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials face intense city council scrutiny after an audit revealed $236 million in unpaid customer bills.

Unpaid watershed bills audit

What we know:

Nearly a quarter of all Department of Watershed Management accounts remain delinquent, according to a municipal audit released this week.

Records show unpaid account balances expanded by tens of millions of dollars over three years, rising from $198 million in 2023 to $236 million in total debt as of April.

Watershed Management Commissioner Greg Eyerly conceded during a City Utilities Committee hearing that historical municipal policies were overly lenient regarding bill collections and service shutoffs.

Eyerly estimated $150 million of the uncollected debt may be permanently uncollectible.

What they're saying:

Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari slammed the persistent inaction.

"This has been going on for quite some time," Bakhtiari said. "People have kicked the can down the line for a while. That's a lot of money that could have gone to stormwater infrastructure and replacing old pipes when we have an 1100-year replacement plan, and that it's unfortunately a wasted opportunity."

Bakhtiari singled out major commercial debtors, citing Jamestown—the owners of Ponce City Market—and Chick-fil-A as examples.

A Jamestown spokesperson stated all company accounts are current and paid in full, though they did not specify when payments occurred.

Chick-fil-A stated local restaurant financial records show the accounts of the location in question are paid and current. The company said the local owner-operator "is reaching out to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to better understand the discrepancy and ensure its records are updated."

What we don't know:

When asked why the city was not more aggressive in going after some of its largest debtors, Bakhtiari said, "I had that exact same question in committee. I don't know the answer to that. That's why this audit has brought to light a serious issue."

While pushing for aggressive action against commercial properties, Bakhtiari noted unpaid residential bills require a gentler approach.

"This isn't just about going after people and shutting off their water," Bakhtiari said. "It's also better understanding why people are struggling to pay their bills, and rather than just punishing everyone and stereotyping all of our customer base, approaching it with more nuance because that's what this requires."

What's next:

The City Utilities Committee now requires biweekly updated progress reports directly from Department of Watershed Management officials.

The committee scheduled its next formal meeting for Sept. 29.