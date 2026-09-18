Atlanta Beltline parking dispute: Residents accuse company of illegal boots

The Brief Residents at The Penman apartments on the Atlanta Beltline accuse Premier Parking Enforcement of illegally booting cars despite paid parking permits. One tenant reported receiving his third boot of the year on Thursday while trying to get his medically fragile child to an urgent hospital appointment. Multiple residents documented paying for parking and displaying decals, but parking enforcement operators still disabled their vehicles.



Southeast Atlanta apartment residents are demanding action after accusing a private booting company of illegally disabling vehicles in their building's parking garage.

Penman apartment booting complaints

What we know:

Dozens of residents living at The Penman apartment building along the Atlanta Beltline in southeast Atlanta said Premier Parking Enforcement has victimized them for months.

Resident Elijah Watkins recorded Thursday's booting incident on his phone after discovering a boot on his car for the third time this year. Watkins stated he pays for parking through his lease at The Penman and presented valid payment receipts, but enforcement workers booted his vehicle anyway.

The booting delayed medical care for Watkins' medically fragile son, who needed urgent hospital attention Thursday. Watkins and his wife had to transfer their son's car seat into her vehicle to make the appointment on time. Watkins added that the booting attendant cursed at his family and made his 9-year-old child cry.

"I came downstairs and, low and behold, my car is booted now because this is the third time. I'm like, let me call the company surely this must be an error," Watkins said. "We had to put my car seat into her car and she was able to take care of him and get him to the hospital safely."

Beltline parking enforcement issues

What they're saying:

Other Penman residents reported similar experiences with Premier Parking Enforcement. Resident Victor Mich reported getting booted twice in two weeks despite displaying a paid parking decal on his window.

"Got booted for the second time in the past two weeks. Mind you, I am paying for parking. I got a parking decal on my window," Mich said.

Resident Dejuan Gage reported discovering a boot on his car while attempting to leave for college classes.

"I was trying to go to classes and found out. I had a boot on my car," Gage said.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 left multiple messages with Premier Parking Enforcement seeking comment on the residents' allegations, but the company did not respond.