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2 arrested in connection with burglary at beloved Reid’s Deli in Mableton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Mableton
Published September 19, 2026 12:24 AM EDT
Published September 19, 2026 12:24 AM EDT
article

Surveillance footage captures a suspect inside a Mableton deli during an overnight break-in where cash bags were stolen. (PROVIDED)

The Brief

    • Detectives identified and charged 58-year-old William A. Horton and 35-year-old Justin Davis in connection with the Sept. 7 burglary at Reid’s Deli.
    • Both men are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on felony burglary charges.
    • The arrests follow a Labor Day break-in where a suspect smashed into the 60-year-old deli, stealing cash bags and payroll checks in under two minutes.

MABLETON, Ga. - Two men are behind bars following an investigation into the Labor Day burglary of Reid’s Deli, a staple mom-and-pop business in Mableton, according to police.

What we know:

Cobb County police detectives identified 58-year-old William A. Horton and 35-year-old Justin Davis as suspects in the Sept. 7 break-in at the 60-year-old establishment.

The burglary happened around 1:30 a.m. when a thief allegedly smashed through the front glass door, kicked open an office door, and stole payroll checks, a checkbook, and three cash bags in roughly 90 seconds. The suspect then removed metal bars from the back door and fled down the road.

Officers served arrest warrants at an Anderson Mill Road home on Tuesday, taking Horton into custody. Davis was already in custody at the time following a Sept. 10 arrest on outstanding warrants across multiple areas. 

Both Horton and Davis are charged with second-degree felony burglary, with Davis facing an additional misdemeanor charge for obstruction. Both suspects are currently held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

PREVIOUS REPORT

Mableton deli break in yields stolen cash bags
Mableton deli break in yields stolen cash bags

Mableton deli break in yields stolen cash bags

Police are searching for a man who smashed his way into a local deli and stole cash bags and payroll checks.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on whether any of the stolen cash bags or payroll checks were recovered.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact detectives at (770) 499-4471.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by Cobb County Police Department press releases, court records, and previous reporting by FOX 5’s Denise Dillon. 

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