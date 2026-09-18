Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend with BB gun in Cobb County

The Brief A Cobb County woman is recovering from surgery after being shot in the eye with a BB gun. Police arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her child's school bus stop. Officials charged the suspect with aggravated assault, obstructing law enforcement, and hindering an emergency call.



A woman is recovering after she says an ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her in the eye with a BB gun while she waited at her son's school bus stop.

Cobb County domestic violence shooting

What we know:

A woman underwent a two-and-a-half-hour surgery to remove a BB lodged in her eye socket after being shot at her child's school bus stop last week. The woman, Miss Harris, said she had previously dated Cole Holloway for 10 months before ending the relationship in July, moving away and withholding her new address. Harris said Holloway found her as she was at her son's bus stop, pulled up in a vehicle, pointed a BB gun at her, and fired.

When Harris attempted to call 911, Holloway snatched her phone and started to drive away; she grabbed onto the car door window and was dragged, according to Harris. Police officers and her 8-year-old son's school bus arrived as Holloway tried to speed off. Officers arrested Holloway, who is now in the Cobb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, hindering someone from making a 911 call, and obstructing law enforcement after officers said he resisted arrest.

What they're saying:

Miss Harris wants other women who may be in abusive relationships to hear her story, and take it as a warning that if it doesn't feel right, walk away before it's too late.

Recovery and victim support

What we don't know:

Harris doesn't know when she will be fully healed. She says her vision is still blurry. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist Harris and her family with medical costs during her recovery. You can learn more here.