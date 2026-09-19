Scattered storms expected across Metro Atlanta Saturday evening

The Brief A Level 1 severe weather risk is active across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia Saturday evening, with scattered storms capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and dime-sized hail. Heavy downpours and scattered storms will peak through the evening hours and persist into the overnight period. High temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s combined with high humidity pushed heat index values above 100 degrees in several spots earlier in the afternoon.



Metro Atlanta and North Georgia face a Level 1 severe weather risk Saturday evening as a hot and humid afternoon gives way to scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

What we know:

Unseasonably warm temperatures topped out in the 90s across North Georgia on Saturday, pushing heat index values into the triple digits for metro Atlanta area communities.

As the heat mixes with lingering humidity through the evening hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the region. While the activity will not impact every community, localized severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph and dime-sized hail.

Heavy downpours will accompany the storm activity through the evening and hang on into the overnight hours, with additional scattered shower activity expected to linger into Sunday morning.

What's next:

Rain chances drop slightly to 40% on Sunday and Monday before rising back to 60% on Tuesday for the first official day of fall.