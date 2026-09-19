Scattered storms expected across Metro Atlanta Saturday evening
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta and North Georgia face a Level 1 severe weather risk Saturday evening as a hot and humid afternoon gives way to scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
What we know:
Unseasonably warm temperatures topped out in the 90s across North Georgia on Saturday, pushing heat index values into the triple digits for metro Atlanta area communities.
As the heat mixes with lingering humidity through the evening hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the region. While the activity will not impact every community, localized severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph and dime-sized hail.
Heavy downpours will accompany the storm activity through the evening and hang on into the overnight hours, with additional scattered shower activity expected to linger into Sunday morning.
What's next:
Rain chances drop slightly to 40% on Sunday and Monday before rising back to 60% on Tuesday for the first official day of fall.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the FOX 5 Storm Team.