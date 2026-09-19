Severe warnings expire, lingering showers possible across metro Atlanta

The Brief All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across North Georgia, including Polk, Floyd, Gordon, Fannin, and Murray counties, have officially expired. Pop-up severe cells brought threats of 60 mph wind gusts, dime-sized hail, and heavy downpours following a hot, humid afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated downpours will remain possible overnight and into Sunday morning.



Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across several North Georgia counties have expired, but additional scattered storms remain possible across metro Atlanta throughout the evening.

What we know:

Unseasonably warm temperatures topped out in the 90s across North Georgia Saturday afternoon, driving heat index values into the triple digits for parts of the metro Atlanta area.

As high heat collided with lingering humidity, scattered severe storms developed across the region. The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple counties, including Polk, Floyd, Gordon, Fannin, and Murray, with storms capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and dime-sized hail. All of those warnings have since lapsed.

As the heat mixes with lingering humidity through the evening hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the region. While the activity will not impact every community, localized severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph and dime-sized hail.

Heavy downpours will accompany storms through the evening and hang on into the overnight hours, with additional scattered shower activity expected to linger into Sunday morning.

What's next:

Rain chances drop slightly to 40% on Sunday and Monday before rising back to 60% on Tuesday for the first official day of fall.