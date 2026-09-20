Falcons quarterback struggles continue in 34-3 loss to Panthers

article

The Brief Fans called for Jack Strand during an ugly Atlanta loss, but the quarterback threw a pick-6 on his first attempt. Atlanta quarterbacks struggled severely, failing to reach the red zone in a 34-3 blowout loss against Carolina. Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starting quarterback for Thursday, as Michael Penix Jr. continues recovering.



Atlanta fans wanted a change at quarterback on Sunday, but the entrance of undrafted rookie Jack Strand ended in a quick pick-6 during a 34-3 loss to Carolina.

What we know:

Cooper Rush struggled through a miserable afternoon, finishing 10 of 17 for 86 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Fans called for Strand to come off the bench, and he entered to a loud ovation when coach Kevin Stefanski benched Rush in the third quarter with the team trailing 27-3.

Strand threw an interception returned for a touchdown on his very first pass attempt.

He finished 8 of 15 for 59 yards with an interception and a lost fumble while playing against second-stringers.

What we don't know:

Stefanski declined to single out his quarterbacks after the game, leaving it unclear who will start when Atlanta visits Green Bay on Thursday night.

He stated that now is not the time to know the plan for the week as Michael Penix Jr. continues to progress.

It remains unknown if Penix, who is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, or Tua Tagovailoa, who is nursing an oblique injury, will be cleared to play.

Both players watched from the sideline in street clothes as the offense failed to reach the red zone for the second straight week.

What they're saying:

Stefanski expressed overall disappointment in the team's performance.

"Disappointed, and I’m going to make sure that we look at answers and not pinpoint one position, if you will," Stefanski said.

Rush noted the rough start after fumbling on the game's first play from scrimmage, saying, "Tough start. Want that one back, stay on the ball."