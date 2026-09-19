Atlanta football standout, Ronald E. McNair High grad Arnold Walker III dies

The Brief Former Ronald E. McNair High School star and Alcorn State Athletics Hall of Fame running back Arnold Walker III died on Saturday in Atlanta. Walker set historic rushing records at Alcorn State, culminating in a 2013 SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year title. Before setting college records, Walker established himself locally as a standout running back for Ronald E. McNair High School in DeKalb County.



Former Ronald E. McNair High School football standout and record-breaking Alcorn State University running back Arnold Walker III has died in Atlanta, Alcorn State University officials confirmed.

What we know:

According to Alcorn State University, Walker was an Atlanta native who grew up in DeKalb County and graduated from Ronald E. McNair High School before taking his athletic career to the collegiate level.

Alcorn State officials said that Walker cemented his place as one of the most prolific offensive players in school history. The university said he finished his collegiate career with 2,806 rushing yards, breaking an Alcorn State school record that had stood for more than 30 years. According to the university, during his historic senior season in 2013, he rushed for 1,191 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the Southwestern Athletic Conference in both categories.

Following his 2013 campaign, Walker earned SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors, First Team All-SWAC selection, and earned his bachelor's degree in mass communications, according to Alcorn State. The university added he was inducted into the Alcorn State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2025.

What they're saying:

Alcorn State Director of Athletics E. D'Wayne Robinson released a statement expressing condolences to Walker's family and former teammates across Metro Atlanta:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arnold Walker," Robinson stated. "Arnold was not only one of the greatest running backs to wear the Purple and Gold, but he was a proud Alcornite whose accomplishments and legacy will forever be a part of the history of our football program. Having had the opportunity to celebrate Arnold and his remarkable career with his induction into the Alcorn State Athletics Hall of Fame last year makes this loss especially difficult."

What we don't know:

Alcorn State University officials have not disclosed a cause of death for Walker.

According to the university, information regarding memorial services and funeral arrangements in metro Atlanta has not yet been announced.