Man arrested for rape, child molestation in Whitfield County, authorities say

article

The Brief Demetrius Wilson was taken into custody following an investigation led by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit. Wilson faces criminal charges for rape and child molestation. The agency highlighted the arrest as part of an ongoing initiative to target individuals who harm vulnerable victims and children.



A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday facing rape and child molestation charges following an investigation, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

According to a news release issued by law enforcement, investigators with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office arrested Demetrius Wilson, 27, on multiple severe felony charges involving a minor victim.

Official records confirm Wilson faces rape and child molestation charges.

Law enforcement officials highlighted the work of the specialized unit, noting that investigators continue to focus on pursuing suspects accused of harming vulnerable populations across the county.

Whitfield County Jail records show that Wilson is being held at the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed when the alleged offenses occurred or what led up to Wilson's identification as a suspect.

Authorities have not confirmed when Wilson is scheduled to make his initial court appearance.