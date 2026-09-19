DeKalb County coach William 'Buck' Godfrey honored at memorial service

The Brief Community members gathered Saturday at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta to celebrate former Southwest DeKalb High School football coach William "Buck" Godfrey. The Hall of Fame coach died at 83 years old after winning more than 270 games and securing the 1995 Class 4A state title. Family members have established a foundation offering college scholarships to keep his legacy alive.



Friends, family and alumni filled the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta on Saturday to honor the life and impact of legendary Southwest DeKalb High School head football coach William "Buck" Godfrey.

Buck Godfrey memorial service

What we know:

Loved ones turned an artificial football field inside the hall of fame into a celebration venue for the beloved coach, who died last month at 83 years old.

Rashan Ali, his daughter, encouraged guests to wear vibrant colors to properly honor the local legend.

During 30 seasons at Southwest DeKalb High School, Godfrey earned more than 270 victories, claimed multiple region titles and captured the 1995 Class 4A state championship. He also directed his teams to 27 playoff appearances before his retirement.

Prior to his tenure at Southwest DeKalb High School, Godfrey taught English and coached at Towers High School.

Former student Tony Owens remembered how Godfrey served as an English teacher and coach who inspired him to enlist in the Army.

What they're saying:

"We lost a giant and a legend, but we have to celebrate him in the right way," Ali said. "And I think wearing vibrant colors was the way to do that."

Former Southwest DeKalb quarterback and NFL player Quincy Carter shared his appreciation for the late coach's guidance.

"I'm just so blessed because every step of the way, I can look back on my life, and Coach Godfrey shows up in it," Carter said.

Owens recalled Godfrey's high standards in the classroom and on the field.

"He always wanted to make sure that we were doing the very best that we could do," Owens said. "Anytime we were not performing up to par, he would call you out."

Ali says while her father was known for his athletic achievements, he was also known for his accomplishments off the field, such as helping students pursue an education.

"Of course people are going to look at that and say, 'Oh my God, look at this incredible record,'" Ali said. "But what about the records you placed in people's lives? He was very happy that he had more scholarships than wins. That was big for him."

What's next:

The family has launched a foundation in Godfrey's honor to provide college scholarships for prospective HBCU students. Scholarship applications will officially open next year.