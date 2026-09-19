DeKalb Police seize 735 pounds of marijuana, 9 guns in drug bust

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The Brief DeKalb County Police intercepted a massive amount of marijuana arriving from California. After searching the delivery site, officers seized 735 pounds of marijuana, five rifles and four handguns. Authorities confirmed investigators are actively working the case to maintain community safety.



DeKalb County Police announced on Friday that its officers intercepted a massive out-of-state drug delivery leading to the seizure of more than 700 pounds of marijuana and nearly a dozen firearms.

What we know:

According to the department, task force officers stopped a large shipment of marijuana originating from California before it could be distributed.

Following the initial interception, investigators executed a search of the delivery site. During the operation, officers recovered 735 pounds of marijuana, five rifles and four handguns.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"Keeping drugs and guns out of DeKalb County!… Our investigators are working hard every day to ensure DeKalb County's communities are safe," the department stated in a social media release announcing the seizure.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding potential suspects, pending warrants, or arrests made during the search.

Police have not disclosed the specific address or neighborhood where the search took place.

Officials have not provided an estimated street value for the seized marijuana or weapons.

Updates regarding criminal charges or identified suspects will be provided as details become available.