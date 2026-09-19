11 indicted in $200K+ multistate retail crime scheme targeting 10 chains

The Brief A Chatham County grand jury indicted 11 individuals on RICO and theft charges for allegedly operating an organized retail crime ring that targeted 10 national retailers across four states. The group allegedly stole more than $200,000 in goods from major chains, including Home Depot, Walmart, Ulta and Kay Jewelers, spanning Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia. Investigators allege the group carried out shoplifting sprees, smash-and-grab jewelry robberies and sold the stolen high-value merchandise on Instagram.



Eleven suspects face RICO and other charges for running a multi-state retail theft scheme, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

What we know:

A Chatham County grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday charging all 11 suspects with violating the Georgia RICO Act, and individual counts of shoplifting, robbery and theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.

According to state prosecutors, the group targeted 10 national retailers between October 2022 and September 2026, including Home Depot, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Floor & Decor, Bath & Body Works, Sunglass Hut, DTLR, Kay Jewelers, Zales and Great American Jewelers. The thefts spanned 11 Georgia counties, including Cobb and Bartow, as well as store locations in Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office said the suspects targeted retailers through organized shoplifting and snatch-and-grab jewelry thefts. Prosecutors allege the group made off with luxury goods ranging from Rolex watches and gold jewelry to power tools, high-end electronics, designer sunglasses, and perfume, reselling the items on Meta platforms like Instagram.

The 11 defendants, mostly from Savannah and Pooler, are identified as:

Shawntavius Shanell Butler, 31

Rashamel Okuise Gardner, 33

Eugene Edward Sibert, 54

Lakytra Marie Gardner, 37

Jasmonique Lavon Franklin, 35

Deaunbrey Antonio Gardner, 51

Dominique A. Giles, Jr., 19

Zyquie Hakeem Gardner, 26

Javari Javontay Romain Larry, 24

Shi’heed Ja’mill Small, 26

Cedric Latroy Gardner, 33

What we don't know:

State officials have not confirmed whether all 11 defendants are currently in custody or if outstanding arrest warrants remain active.

Law enforcement notes that while confirmed losses exceed $200,000, the full financial impact across all four states is still being evaluated.