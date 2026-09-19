Man injured in northwest Atlanta house fire, officials say

The Brief Firefighters pulled a man with severe burn injuries from a burning home on Dale Creek Drive NW on Saturday morning. Medical crews provided immediate aid on scene before Grady EMS took the victim to the hospital.



A man is in the hospital with severe burn injuries after a fire on Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta, officials said.

What we know:

The fire happened at a home in the 2500 block of Dale Creek Drive NW around 9:30 a.m. Atlanta Fire Rescue stated it received a call for a fire with a possible person and dog trapped inside.

When first responders arrived at the home, they found heavy flames spreading across the rear and right side of the home.

During a search of the home, firefighters found a man who had severe burn injuries. Crews immediately provided emergency medical care before taking him to the hospital. Crews were able to put the main fire out, according to the department.

Authorities launched a second search to look for the reported dog.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not confirmed whether the reported dog inside the residence was located or harmed.

Officials have not released the victim's identity or an updated medical status following transport to Grady Hospital.

The origin and cause of the blaze remain under investigation.