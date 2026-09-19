2 injured, family displaced after late-night fire at Clayton County home

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The Brief Two residents had minor injuries after escaping a house fire on Mandy Court in Clayton County late Friday night, according to officials. The home was heavily damaged by the fire, displacing all five residents. Residents told firefighters they heard something downstairs and went to investigate, only to be met with intense heat before safely exiting the home, the department said.



Two people were injured, and a family is displaced after a house fire erupted in Clayton County late Friday night, fire officials said.

What we know:

The fire happened at a home in the 2800 block of Mandy Court around 11:16 p.m.

Residents told firefighters they went downstairs to check on a noise, but were met with intense heat and rushed outside to safety, according to Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.

Two of the residents had minor injuries while trying to escape the home, officials said. Paramedics treated both residents at the scene, but they declined to go to the hospital.

Fire crews put the fire out in about 54 minutes. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The home was heavily damaged in the blaze, displacing all five residents, the department stated.

Heavy flames engulf a home on Mandy Court in Clayton County late Friday night. Officials say the blaze left the structure severely damaged and displaced five residents. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not specified the exact nature of the injuries sustained by the two residents as they escaped.

Investigators have not yet determined where or how the fire started due to the heavy destruction throughout the home.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is assisting the five displaced residents with immediate needs, while Clayton County fire investigators continue to examine the scene.