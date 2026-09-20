Expand / Collapse search

Braves win NL East title after sweeping Houston Astros

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Braves
Updated September 20, 2026 5:34 PM EDT Published September 20, 2026 5:24 PM EDT
article

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title with a 4-2 victory against the Houston Astros.
    • Mike Yastrzemski hits the decisive three-run homer following Ozzie Albies' RBI single.
    • Houston leaves bases loaded twice while the Braves earned their 92nd win under manager Walt Weiss.

HOUSTON - The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title for the seventh time in nine years after beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

What we know:

Mike Yastrzemski smashed a three-run homer to right field off Bryan King (3-6) during a four-run sixth inning. Ozzie Albies tied the game at one with an RBI single right before the home run.

Atlanta bounced back from a 76-86 season last year to win its division under first-year manager Walt Weiss. The Braves sit at 92-64, marking the fifth time in eight seasons the team reached 90 wins.

Jose Altuve hit a home run in the fourth inning, and Yainer Diaz added a home run in the eighth. However, Houston left the bases loaded in both the first and fifth innings.

Victor Mederos (5-1) entered with the bases loaded in the fifth, striking out Altuve and inducing a groundout from Diaz. 

Braves starter Martín Pérez allowed one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Astros starter Hunter Brown struck out 10 over five scoreless innings. Dylan Dodd pitched the ninth for his second save.

What's next:

Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie (1-3, 5.03 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against the Reds. 

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Atlanta BravesSportsNewsInstastories