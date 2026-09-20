Braves win NL East title after sweeping Houston Astros
HOUSTON - The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title for the seventh time in nine years after beating the Houston Astros 4-2.
What we know:
Mike Yastrzemski smashed a three-run homer to right field off Bryan King (3-6) during a four-run sixth inning. Ozzie Albies tied the game at one with an RBI single right before the home run.
Atlanta bounced back from a 76-86 season last year to win its division under first-year manager Walt Weiss. The Braves sit at 92-64, marking the fifth time in eight seasons the team reached 90 wins.
Jose Altuve hit a home run in the fourth inning, and Yainer Diaz added a home run in the eighth. However, Houston left the bases loaded in both the first and fifth innings.
Victor Mederos (5-1) entered with the bases loaded in the fifth, striking out Altuve and inducing a groundout from Diaz.
Braves starter Martín Pérez allowed one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Astros starter Hunter Brown struck out 10 over five scoreless innings. Dylan Dodd pitched the ninth for his second save.
What's next:
Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie (1-3, 5.03 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against the Reds.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report.