Braves win NL East title after sweeping Houston Astros

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The Brief The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title with a 4-2 victory against the Houston Astros. Mike Yastrzemski hits the decisive three-run homer following Ozzie Albies' RBI single. Houston leaves bases loaded twice while the Braves earned their 92nd win under manager Walt Weiss.



The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title for the seventh time in nine years after beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

What we know:

Mike Yastrzemski smashed a three-run homer to right field off Bryan King (3-6) during a four-run sixth inning. Ozzie Albies tied the game at one with an RBI single right before the home run.

Atlanta bounced back from a 76-86 season last year to win its division under first-year manager Walt Weiss. The Braves sit at 92-64, marking the fifth time in eight seasons the team reached 90 wins.

Jose Altuve hit a home run in the fourth inning, and Yainer Diaz added a home run in the eighth. However, Houston left the bases loaded in both the first and fifth innings.

Victor Mederos (5-1) entered with the bases loaded in the fifth, striking out Altuve and inducing a groundout from Diaz.

Braves starter Martín Pérez allowed one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Astros starter Hunter Brown struck out 10 over five scoreless innings. Dylan Dodd pitched the ninth for his second save.

What's next:

Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie (1-3, 5.03 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against the Reds.