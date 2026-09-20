North Georgia weather: Cold front brings rain and 50-degree lows

The Brief Temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 90s Sunday across Metro Atlanta with widely scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances peak at 60% Tuesday as a cold front moves through ahead of a major weekend cool down. Morning temperatures will drop into the 50s by Saturday, bringing the first noticeable chill of fall.



Metro Atlanta will see widely scattered afternoon storms Sunday before a strong cold front brings heavy rain chances Tuesday and drops temperatures into the 50s by the weekend.

What we know:

Sunday brings scattered showers and afternoon storms to North Georgia, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees in Atlanta, 87 in Blairsville, 88 in Gainesville, 89 in Athens, 91 in Canton, 93 in Rome, and 94 in Dalton.

Conditions stay dry through noon before widely scattered storms fire up past noon, moving south before quieting down overnight.

Rain chances tick up to 40% Monday afternoon with high temperatures reaching 92 degrees.

Tuesday brings a 60% chance of showers and storms along with a low severe weather threat as a cold front slides through North Georgia.

Fall officially begins Tuesday.

Following the front, afternoon high temperatures drop to 81 degrees Wednesday and 79 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Morning low temperatures drop to 65 degrees Thursday, 63 degrees Friday, and 59 degrees Saturday.

Areas across northeast Georgia could see morning temperatures dip into the 40s Saturday, including Cashiers, North Carolina.

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not confirmed the exact locations where widely scattered storms will fire up Sunday afternoon.

Officials have not detailed specific severe weather impacts associated with Tuesday's cold front beyond a low-level threat.

Local perspective:

Parents should pack rain jackets in backpacks for children on Monday and Tuesday due to lingering afternoon storms.

The shift brings the first true feeling of fall to the region starting Thursday morning, with low temperatures staying in the 50s area-wide into next weekend.