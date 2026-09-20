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I-20 E. lane closures scheduled in Conyers for bridge widening

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Conyers
Published September 20, 2026 7:26 PM EDT
Published September 20, 2026 7:26 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Interstate 20 eastbound in Conyers will drop to one lane Sunday night for roadwork.
    • Construction runs from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday near State Route 20 and State Route 138.
    • The $83.6 million widening project will eventually expand the bridge overpass to eight lanes by summer 2028.

CONYERS, Ga. - Road crews are closing the left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound in Conyers Sunday night as part of a massive bridge reconstruction and widening project. 

What we know:

Crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one left lane on I-20 eastbound at Exit 82 for State Route 20 and State Route 138. 

The lane closure starts at 9 p.m. Sunday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The work is part of an $83.6 million project to replace the existing six-lane Diverging Diamond Interchange bridge with an eight-lane bridge featuring four lanes in each direction, dual left-turn lanes and sidewalks. 

The project also adds direct access to I-20 westbound from Dogwood Drive and a mini-roundabout at Dogwood Drive at the western entrance to Conyers Plaza, with final completion scheduled for summer 2028.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced whether future weekend lane closures will be necessary for this ongoing project. 

Drivers can check real-time traffic updates by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or using the Georgia 511 mobile app. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Department of Transportation, which issued an official release detailing the upcoming lane closures. 

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