I-20 E. lane closures scheduled in Conyers for bridge widening
CONYERS, Ga. - Road crews are closing the left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound in Conyers Sunday night as part of a massive bridge reconstruction and widening project.
What we know:
Crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one left lane on I-20 eastbound at Exit 82 for State Route 20 and State Route 138.
The lane closure starts at 9 p.m. Sunday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The work is part of an $83.6 million project to replace the existing six-lane Diverging Diamond Interchange bridge with an eight-lane bridge featuring four lanes in each direction, dual left-turn lanes and sidewalks.
The project also adds direct access to I-20 westbound from Dogwood Drive and a mini-roundabout at Dogwood Drive at the western entrance to Conyers Plaza, with final completion scheduled for summer 2028.
What we don't know:
Officials have not announced whether future weekend lane closures will be necessary for this ongoing project.
Drivers can check real-time traffic updates by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or using the Georgia 511 mobile app.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Department of Transportation, which issued an official release detailing the upcoming lane closures.