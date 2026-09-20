I-20 E. lane closures scheduled in Conyers for bridge widening

The Brief Interstate 20 eastbound in Conyers will drop to one lane Sunday night for roadwork. Construction runs from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday near State Route 20 and State Route 138. The $83.6 million widening project will eventually expand the bridge overpass to eight lanes by summer 2028.



Road crews are closing the left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound in Conyers Sunday night as part of a massive bridge reconstruction and widening project.

What we know:

Crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one left lane on I-20 eastbound at Exit 82 for State Route 20 and State Route 138.

The lane closure starts at 9 p.m. Sunday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The work is part of an $83.6 million project to replace the existing six-lane Diverging Diamond Interchange bridge with an eight-lane bridge featuring four lanes in each direction, dual left-turn lanes and sidewalks.

The project also adds direct access to I-20 westbound from Dogwood Drive and a mini-roundabout at Dogwood Drive at the western entrance to Conyers Plaza, with final completion scheduled for summer 2028.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced whether future weekend lane closures will be necessary for this ongoing project.

Drivers can check real-time traffic updates by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or using the Georgia 511 mobile app.