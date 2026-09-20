Atlanta Beltline light rail proposal heads to city council Monday

The Brief Atlanta City Council members plan to vote Monday on a resolution supporting 22 miles of light rail transit along the Atlanta Beltline. Council member Kelsea Bond brought the proposal forward to prompt the mayor and transit officials to establish an action plan by January 2027. A recent Beltline study projects the multi-loop transit network could cost approximately $3.5 billion to complete.



City council members are set to vote Monday on a resolution that could push Atlanta one step closer to building a multi-billion dollar light rail system along the Beltline.

What we know:

Council member Kelsea Bond brought forward the resolution to affirm support for 22 miles of light rail transit on the Atlanta Beltline.

The proposal calls on Mayor Andre Dickens to work with MARTA and Atlanta Beltline, Inc. to create an implementation plan by the end of January 2027.

The resolution passed through two committees and gained backing from several council members, including council member Thomas Worthy.

It supports laying tracks on grass along the Beltline's existing right-of-way.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Beltline, Inc. released a study recommending three separate loops around the corridor with a total projected cost of about $3.5 billion.

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"Voters have really felt like this project is in limbo. So the purpose of this resolution is to bring clarity to what's next," Bond said. "Funding is a big question here. And so that is part of what we are asking the mayor, the Beltline and MARTA to work to figure out. We need to know how we're going to fund a project of this scope. And it's time to stop kicking the can down the road."

"I think that what this resolution does, is put guardrails and accountability around the honest conversation that we have to have as a city," Worthy said.

Bond stressed that the proposed transit line is meant to fill public transportation gaps and serve all residents, not just property owners along the route.

"The Beltline is meant to be for the public to enjoy. It's meant to improve the quality of life for all Atlantans, not just property owners on the Beltline. And so, you know, this resolution is about saying, you know, the people deserve public transit," Bond said.

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified how Atlanta will cover the estimated $3.5 billion price tag for the rail system.

Officials have also not finalized specific protection plans for current residents or affordable housing targets along the proposed route.

"As we develop this transit plan, we have to have in place measures that protect legacy residents. We have to have in place measures that protect and create additional affordable housing. And yes, we have to put every single funding tool on the table," Mayor's Office Chief of Staff Courtney English said during a committee hearing.