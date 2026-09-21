Why police say two Wendy's workers were arrested for visiting McDonald's

The Brief Two Coweta County Wendy's workers face entering auto charges after allegedly breaking into a car at a nearby McDonald's. A McDonald's employee spotted the men in broad daylight and chased them to a nearby Kroger store. Investigators arrested one suspect inside a Kroger backroom and found the second working behind the counter at Wendy's.



Two Wendy's employees were arrested after allegedly breaking into a rival fast-food worker's car in a McDonald's parking lot at Thomas Crossroads.

Coweta County police investigation

What we know:

Deputies said two men wearing Wendy's uniforms broke into a vehicle parked outside the McDonald's at Thomas Crossroads on Highway 34. A McDonald's employee looked outside, saw his car being broken into, and spotted two men running away with his backpack.

The victim recognized one of the suspects because the man had applied for a job at that McDonald's a few weeks earlier. The worker chased the suspects to a nearby Kroger store and called 911.

Security footage shows suspect Jonathan Glass entering a Kroger store at Thomas Crossroads while holding a stolen backpack following a vehicle break-in outside a nearby McDonald's on September 12, 2026. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Backroom arrest

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether the stolen backpack was fully recovered during the arrests.

Deputies pulled security footage showing one suspect entering the Kroger while holding the backpack. Inside the store, deputies found 33-year-old Jonathan Glass hiding behind shelves in a backroom and took him into custody.

Bodycam and security footage capture Coweta County sheriff's deputies locating 18-year-old suspect Joshua Hayes working behind the counter at a Thomas Crossroads Wendy's following a fast-food parking lot car break-in on September 12, 2026. (Coweta Co Expand

Fast food rivalry arrest

The backstory:

The trail then led deputies to a nearby Wendy's on Highway 34, where they spotted 18-year-old Joshua Hayes working behind the counter. Deputies matched Hayes to surveillance photos and arrested him on the spot.

"Our deputies had information that one of the suspects might still be hiding inside the Kroger and ultimately located him hiding behind some shelves and were able to take him into custody," said Cpl. Jacob Herbert with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Local Facebook page Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic dubbed the duo "The square patty duo."

Now hiring

What's next:

Both Glass and Hayes have been charged with entering auto.

Meanwhile, a sign outside the Highway 34 Wendy's on Monday notes that the restaurant is currently taking job applications.