Martin Luther King Jr. High on lockdown for threat investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County high school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday morning while district police investigated a reported threat.
What we know:
Martin Luther King Jr. High School, located on Snapfinger Road in Stonecrest, was placed on a precautionary lockdown while district police investigated a reported potential threat, according to DeKalb County Public Schools.
According to a letter sent to parents, the school received the threat around 9 a.m. initiating the lockdown.
Campus police and a weapons detection K9 swept the school campus. However, the school remains on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the letter.
Martin Luther King Jr. High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown on September 21, 2026, after a reported threat. (SKYFOX 5)
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details regarding the nature of the reported threat or who made it, but district police determined the threat was unfounded, according to the school district.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Public Schools, who explained the school status and investigation details in a public statement.