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Martin Luther King Jr. High on lockdown for threat investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County School District
Updated September 21, 2026 11:09 AM EDT Published September 21, 2026 11:09 AM EDT
article

Martin Luther King Jr. High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown on September 21, 2026, after a reported threat. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Stonecrest was placed on a precautionary lockdown while police investigated a potential threat.
    • District police determined the reported threat was unfounded. However, the lockdown is still in place. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County high school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday morning while district police investigated a reported threat.

What we know:

Martin Luther King Jr. High School, located on Snapfinger Road in Stonecrest, was placed on a precautionary lockdown while district police investigated a reported potential threat, according to DeKalb County Public Schools.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school received the threat around 9 a.m. initiating the lockdown. 

Campus police and a weapons detection K9 swept the school campus. However, the school remains on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the letter. 

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Martin Luther King Jr. High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown on September 21, 2026, after a reported threat. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details regarding the nature of the reported threat or who made it, but district police determined the threat was unfounded, according to the school district. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Public Schools, who explained the school status and investigation details in a public statement.

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