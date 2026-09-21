Martin Luther King Jr. High on lockdown for threat investigation

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The Brief Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Stonecrest was placed on a precautionary lockdown while police investigated a potential threat. District police determined the reported threat was unfounded. However, the lockdown is still in place.



A DeKalb County high school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday morning while district police investigated a reported threat.

What we know:

Martin Luther King Jr. High School, located on Snapfinger Road in Stonecrest, was placed on a precautionary lockdown while district police investigated a reported potential threat, according to DeKalb County Public Schools.

According to a letter sent to parents, the school received the threat around 9 a.m. initiating the lockdown.

Campus police and a weapons detection K9 swept the school campus. However, the school remains on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the letter.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Martin Luther King Jr. High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown on September 21, 2026, after a reported threat. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details regarding the nature of the reported threat or who made it, but district police determined the threat was unfounded, according to the school district.