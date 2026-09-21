Early morning Athens crash turns fatal on Old Hull Road

The Brief Brayan Castro-Delgado, 30, of Athens, GA, died Monday morning after crossing the center line on Old Hull Road, crashing into a ditch, and walking into the roadway. Castro-Delgado exited his damaged Nissan Frontier around 5:55 a.m. before a GMC Sierra hit him in the westbound lane. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to reach out to Senior Police Officer Sartain.



A 30-year-old Athens man died Monday morning after crashing his truck into a ditch on Old Hull Road and stepping into the roadway.

What we know:

Emergency responders rushed to the 600 block of Old Hull Road around 5:55 a.m. Monday following reports of a severe collision.

Investigators say 30-year-old Brayan Castro-Delgado was driving a black Nissan Frontier east when his vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a ditch.

Castro-Delgado got out of his disabled truck and stepped into the road, where a westbound white GMC Sierra struck him.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

The fatal collision marks the 10th traffic death in the area this year.

Senior Police Officer Sartain is leading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with details about the incident to email Adam.sartain@accgov.com or call 762-400-7040.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on what caused Castro-Delgado to cross the center line into the ditch.

Officials have also not stated whether the driver of the GMC Sierra faces any charges or sustained injuries during the crash.