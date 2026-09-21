Rome 16-year-old dies after collapsing on field, fundraiser says
ROME, Ga. - A community is coming together after 16-year-old Rome High School student Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente died Friday after collapsing on the soccer field, according to an online fundraiser.
What we know:
The 11th-grade student unexpectedly passed out while playing with friends and teammates and never woke up, a GoFundMe set up for his funeral said.
Vicente was an 11th-grade student at Rome High School who loved being on the field with his teammates.
Loved ones described the teen as quiet, but noted he always managed to put a smile on everyone's face.
His unexpected death has left a deep pain among family, friends and classmates across the school community.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact medical cause of the collapse on the field or whether he was on the high school field.
What you can do:
The community and soccer team are stepping in to help his family navigate sudden medical and burial expenses.
A GoFundMe campaign created to cover hospital and funeral costs has raised more than $6,000 toward a $15,000 goal.
To see the GoFundMe, click here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a GoFundMe campaign established on behalf of the family of Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente, as well as statements provided by team representatives.