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Rome 16-year-old dies after collapsing on field, fundraiser says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Rome
Published September 21, 2026 2:38 PM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 2:38 PM EDT
article

Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente (Credit: GoFundMe)

The Brief

    • Rome High School student Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente, 16, died Friday after collapsing on the field during soccer team practice.
    • The 11th-grade student unexpectedly passed out while playing with friends and teammates, leaving the community in deep mourning.
    • A GoFundMe campaign created to cover funeral and hospital costs has raised over $6,000 toward a $15,000 goal.

ROME, Ga. - A community is coming together after 16-year-old Rome High School student Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente died Friday after collapsing on the soccer field, according to an online fundraiser. 

What we know:

The 11th-grade student unexpectedly passed out while playing with friends and teammates and never woke up, a GoFundMe set up for his funeral said. 

Vicente was an 11th-grade student at Rome High School who loved being on the field with his teammates. 

Loved ones described the teen as quiet, but noted he always managed to put a smile on everyone's face. 

His unexpected death has left a deep pain among family, friends and classmates across the school community. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact medical cause of the collapse on the field or whether he was on the high school field. 

What you can do:

The community and soccer team are stepping in to help his family navigate sudden medical and burial expenses. 

A GoFundMe campaign created to cover hospital and funeral costs has raised more than $6,000 toward a $15,000 goal. 

To see the GoFundMe, click here. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a GoFundMe campaign established on behalf of the family of Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente, as well as statements provided by team representatives. 

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