Rome 16-year-old dies after collapsing on field, fundraiser says

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The Brief Rome High School student Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente, 16, died Friday after collapsing on the field during soccer team practice. The 11th-grade student unexpectedly passed out while playing with friends and teammates, leaving the community in deep mourning. A GoFundMe campaign created to cover funeral and hospital costs has raised over $6,000 toward a $15,000 goal.



A community is coming together after 16-year-old Rome High School student Bairon Candido Ramos Vicente died Friday after collapsing on the soccer field, according to an online fundraiser.

What we know:

The 11th-grade student unexpectedly passed out while playing with friends and teammates and never woke up, a GoFundMe set up for his funeral said.

Vicente was an 11th-grade student at Rome High School who loved being on the field with his teammates.

Loved ones described the teen as quiet, but noted he always managed to put a smile on everyone's face.

His unexpected death has left a deep pain among family, friends and classmates across the school community.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact medical cause of the collapse on the field or whether he was on the high school field.

What you can do:

The community and soccer team are stepping in to help his family navigate sudden medical and burial expenses.

A GoFundMe campaign created to cover hospital and funeral costs has raised more than $6,000 toward a $15,000 goal.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.