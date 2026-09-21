Man arrested for 2019 Atlanta house party shooting that left 1 dead

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The Brief Ashton Reed was arrested in Roanoke, Alabama, in connection with a deadly Atlanta shooting at 3041 Landrum Drive SW. The March 2019 shooting left one man dead, another in critical condition, and three others wounded. Reed faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and firearm possession.



A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly March 2019 shooting in Atlanta was arrested Wednesday in Roanoke, Alabama, according to police.

What we know:

Ashton Reed was taken into custody on Sept. 16 in Roanoke, Alabama, police said.

Reed is charged with murder, aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault, and six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on March 31, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3041 Landrum Drive SW.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced one man, later identified as Tuyriq Livatt, 27, dead at the scene, while an ambulance took the second man to the hospital in critical condition.

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Three additional victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at 3503 Camp Creek Parkway in a private vehicle, according to authorities.

Investigators determined those three individuals were also shot at the Landrum Drive SW location.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed or the conditions of the surviving victims.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or explained how Reed was located in Alabama.