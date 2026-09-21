3 Georgia residents charged with voting as noncitizens

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The Brief Federal prosecutors charged three Georgia residents with illegally voting in federal elections. The defendants are citizens of Mexico, Venezuela, and Antigua and Barbuda, according to prosecutors. All three are presumed innocent, and the government must prove the allegations in court.



Three Georgia residents who are not U.S. citizens face federal charges accusing them of illegally voting in recent elections.

What we know:

The cases involve residents of Dawsonville, Lawrenceville and Morrow. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said the charges were filed beginning Sept. 1.

Dawsonville woman accused of voting three times

What they're saying:

Pauline Lewis, 65, is accused of voting by absentee ballot in the November 2020, January 2021 and November 2024 federal elections.

Prosecutors said Lewis is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda who entered the United States on a student visa in 1979. They said she remained in the country but never applied for U.S. citizenship.

Lewis was arrested and charged through a criminal complaint with voting as a noncitizen.

Lawrenceville man accused of using false identity

Gabriel Covarrubias, 44, is accused of voting in person under a false name in the November 2024 election.

Prosecutors allege that Covarrubias, a Mexican citizen, submitted a passport application in 2023 claiming he had a different name and was born in Puerto Rico.

Covarrubias waived indictment and was charged by criminal information with making a false statement on a passport application and voting as a noncitizen.

Morrow woman accused of voting nine times

Analiea Milliscent Eccles, 43, is accused of voting nine times between 2008 and 2024.

Prosecutors said Eccles is a Venezuelan citizen who entered the United States on a temporary visitor visa in 1991. She received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status in 2013 but has not applied to become a U.S. citizen.

Eccles is charged through a criminal complaint with voting as a noncitizen and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to vote.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The cases are being investigated by the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service and Homeland Security Investigations, with help from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

"Only American citizens should decide American elections," said Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger. "Georgia has led the nation in citizenship verification because protecting every lawful vote requires enforcing the law. I appreciate our federal law enforcement partners for taking these cases seriously, and my office will continue working with them to ensure anyone who illegally registers or votes is held accountable."

The charges are allegations. None of the three defendants has been convicted, and each is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.