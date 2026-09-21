Mustang driver hurt after hitting pole on Church Road in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver went to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night after losing control and crashing into a wooden electrical pole near Smyrna.
What we know:
A black 2022 Ford Mustang was travelling southwest on Church Road near Groover Drive around 8:42 p.m. Friday.
The driver failed to stay in a single lane, drove onto the vegetative shoulder, hit a metal chain-link fence and smashed into an electrical pole.
The vehicle spun clockwise before stopping on the shoulder.
Paramedics took the driver to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
The Cobb County Police Department Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit is investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identity or condition of the driver. Police also have not stated what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cobb County Police Department, who provided details in a press release.