Mustang driver hurt after hitting pole on Church Road in Smyrna

The Brief A driver went to a hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road approaching Groover Drive. Investigators said the Ford Mustang crossed the road, tore through a fence, and slammed into an electrical pole Friday night. Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit officers are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators.



A driver went to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night after losing control and crashing into a wooden electrical pole near Smyrna.

What we know:

A black 2022 Ford Mustang was travelling southwest on Church Road near Groover Drive around 8:42 p.m. Friday.

The driver failed to stay in a single lane, drove onto the vegetative shoulder, hit a metal chain-link fence and smashed into an electrical pole.

The vehicle spun clockwise before stopping on the shoulder.

Paramedics took the driver to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The Cobb County Police Department Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit is investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity or condition of the driver. Police also have not stated what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.