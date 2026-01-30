Man wanted for 2019 Atlanta house party shooting, $5K reward

article

Atlanta police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Investigators say Ashton Reed is wanted in connection with a March 2019 shooting at a house party on Landrum Drive that stemmed from a dispute and escalated into gunfire. Five people were shot during the incident.

Police say Tuyriq Livatt, 27, died from his injuries. Authorities have not released additional details about the dispute or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous.