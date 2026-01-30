Expand / Collapse search
Man wanted for 2019 Atlanta house party shooting, $5K reward

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 6:54am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ashton Reed (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest
    • The shooting happened in March 2019 on Landrum Drive
    • Five people were shot; one man was killed

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Investigators say Ashton Reed is wanted in connection with a March 2019 shooting at a house party on Landrum Drive that stemmed from a dispute and escalated into gunfire. Five people were shot during the incident.

Police say Tuyriq Livatt, 27, died from his injuries. Authorities have not released additional details about the dispute or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta police. 

