Atlanta 911 is down: What you should do in case of an emergency

The Brief Atlanta Police Department 911 dispatch lines are experiencing technical difficulties, disrupting emergency phone calls. Callers needing immediate help should go directly to the nearest hospital, police precinct or fire station.



The Atlanta Police Department’s 911 emergency system is currently experiencing technical difficulties, impairing the city’s ability to receive and dispatch emergency calls Monday night.

Technical system disruption

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department reported Monday evening that its E911 system is suffering technical issues.

The outage directly affects dispatchers' ability to take incoming emergency calls and deploy first responders across the city.

Technicians are actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and fully restore emergency phone services.

Alternate emergency care

What you can do:

Anyone in Atlanta experiencing an emergency or needing immediate assistance should not rely on phone dispatch right now.

Officials advise people to proceed directly to their nearest hospital, police precinct or fire station to get help.

Use these non-emergency methods

Dig deeper:

Below are some non-emergency numbers which could come in handy during a 911 outage in the city of Atlanta:

Atlanta Police Non-Emergency Line: (404) 658-6666

Atlanta Fire Rescue Headquarters / Direct Line: (404) 546-7000

ATL311 City Services & Municipal Information: Dial 311 or call (404) 546-0311

Atlanta Police Department (APD) Precinct Locations

If phone systems are down, walk directly into your local zone precinct for emergency assistance.

Zone 1 Precinct (West Atlanta)

Address: 2315 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Direct Desk Phone: (404) 546-5361

Zone 2 Precinct (Buckhead / North Atlanta)

Address: 3120 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Direct Desk Phone: (404) 848-7231

Buckhead Village Substation Phone: (404) 546-5486

Zone 3 Precinct (Southeast Atlanta)

Address: 880 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Direct Desk Phone: (404) 624-0674

Zone 4 Precinct (Southwest Atlanta)

Address: 884 York Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Direct Desk Phone: (404) 756-1903

Zone 5 Precinct (Downtown / Midtown)

Address: 200 Ted Turner Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Direct Desk Phone: (404) 546-5812

Midtown Substation Address: 90 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 | Phone: (404) 546-5990

Zone 6 Precinct (East Atlanta)

Address: 1599 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Direct Desk Phone: (404) 546-5700

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department stations

Fire stations operate as primary 24/7 walk-in medical and safety intake centers when call routing fails.

Station 1 (Downtown / Castleberry Hill): 71 Elliott St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313 | Phone: (404) 546-7000

Station 2 (Lakewood Heights): 1568 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Station 4 (Downtown Center): 70 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Station 8 (Buckhead / NW Atlanta): 1711 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Station 11 (Midtown East): 30 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Station 15 (Midtown): 170 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Station 16 (Washington Park): 1048 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Station 19 (Virginia-Highland): 1063 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Major Atlanta hospitals & emergency rooms

Grady Memorial Hospital (Level 1 Trauma Center)

Address: 80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Main Line: (404) 616-1000

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Full Emergency Department)

Address: 550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Main Line: (404) 686-9600

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (Full Emergency Department)

Address: 1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Main Line: (404) 605-5000

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Hughes Spalding (Pediatric ER)

Address: 35 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Main Line: (404) 785-9500

Emory University Hospital - Clifton Road (Full Emergency Department)

Address: 1364 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30322

Main Line: (404) 712-2000

24/7 Ask-A-Nurse & Medical Advice Lines

Use these triage lines for urgent medical guidance, symptom assessment, or self-care instructions when 911 dispatch lines are busy or unavailable.

Emory Healthcare Nurse Triage Line: (404) 544-9358

Kaiser Permanente 24/7 Advice Nurse Line: (404) 365-0966

Georgia Poison Center Hotline: (800) 222-1222

Official city updates

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified what caused the technical failure or how long the system will remain down.

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