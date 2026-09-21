Atlanta 911 is down: What you should do in case of an emergency
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department’s 911 emergency system is currently experiencing technical difficulties, impairing the city’s ability to receive and dispatch emergency calls Monday night.
Technical system disruption
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department reported Monday evening that its E911 system is suffering technical issues.
The outage directly affects dispatchers' ability to take incoming emergency calls and deploy first responders across the city.
Technicians are actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and fully restore emergency phone services.
Alternate emergency care
What you can do:
Anyone in Atlanta experiencing an emergency or needing immediate assistance should not rely on phone dispatch right now.
Officials advise people to proceed directly to their nearest hospital, police precinct or fire station to get help.
Use these non-emergency methods
Dig deeper:
Below are some non-emergency numbers which could come in handy during a 911 outage in the city of Atlanta:
- Atlanta Police Non-Emergency Line: (404) 658-6666
- Atlanta Fire Rescue Headquarters / Direct Line: (404) 546-7000
- ATL311 City Services & Municipal Information: Dial 311 or call (404) 546-0311
Atlanta Police Department (APD) Precinct Locations
If phone systems are down, walk directly into your local zone precinct for emergency assistance.
Zone 1 Precinct (West Atlanta)
- Address: 2315 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Direct Desk Phone: (404) 546-5361
Zone 2 Precinct (Buckhead / North Atlanta)
- Address: 3120 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
- Direct Desk Phone: (404) 848-7231
- Buckhead Village Substation Phone: (404) 546-5486
Zone 3 Precinct (Southeast Atlanta)
- Address: 880 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
- Direct Desk Phone: (404) 624-0674
Zone 4 Precinct (Southwest Atlanta)
- Address: 884 York Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
- Direct Desk Phone: (404) 756-1903
Zone 5 Precinct (Downtown / Midtown)
- Address: 200 Ted Turner Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Direct Desk Phone: (404) 546-5812
- Midtown Substation Address: 90 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 | Phone: (404) 546-5990
Zone 6 Precinct (East Atlanta)
- Address: 1599 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
- Direct Desk Phone: (404) 546-5700
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department stations
Fire stations operate as primary 24/7 walk-in medical and safety intake centers when call routing fails.
- Station 1 (Downtown / Castleberry Hill): 71 Elliott St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313 | Phone: (404) 546-7000
- Station 2 (Lakewood Heights): 1568 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
- Station 4 (Downtown Center): 70 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Station 8 (Buckhead / NW Atlanta): 1711 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Station 11 (Midtown East): 30 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
- Station 15 (Midtown): 170 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
- Station 16 (Washington Park): 1048 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
- Station 19 (Virginia-Highland): 1063 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Major Atlanta hospitals & emergency rooms
Grady Memorial Hospital (Level 1 Trauma Center)
- Address: 80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Main Line: (404) 616-1000
Emory University Hospital Midtown (Full Emergency Department)
- Address: 550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
- Main Line: (404) 686-9600
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (Full Emergency Department)
- Address: 1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
- Main Line: (404) 605-5000
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Hughes Spalding (Pediatric ER)
- Address: 35 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Main Line: (404) 785-9500
Emory University Hospital - Clifton Road (Full Emergency Department)
- Address: 1364 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30322
- Main Line: (404) 712-2000
24/7 Ask-A-Nurse & Medical Advice Lines
Use these triage lines for urgent medical guidance, symptom assessment, or self-care instructions when 911 dispatch lines are busy or unavailable.
- Emory Healthcare Nurse Triage Line: (404) 544-9358
- Kaiser Permanente 24/7 Advice Nurse Line: (404) 365-0966
- Georgia Poison Center Hotline: (800) 222-1222
Official city updates
What we don't know:
Authorities have not specified what caused the technical failure or how long the system will remain down.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit, who sent an email statement to media outlets explaining the E911 dispatch failure and emergency instructions.