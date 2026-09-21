What we know about the death of a Truett McConnell University student
CLEVELAND, Ga. - Investigators with the Cleveland Police Department are searching for answers following the death of a local college student found unresponsive over the weekend.
Cleveland Police Investigation
What we know:
Officers responded around 5:18 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive person at a home on Twin Springs Court. Upon arrival, police located a deceased man inside the residence.
The White County Coroner's Office transported the body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a medical examination.
Officials said foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under active investigation.
Campus Grief Support
What we don't know:
Authorities and university representatives have not released the student's name, age, or specific cause of death out of respect for family privacy.
Community Support
What they're saying:
"Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving," Truett McConnell University said in a statement. "Because this is an active investigation, we ask that everyone refrain from speculation and from sharing unverified information, out of respect for the family and those who are grieving."
Campus officials noted that counseling and pastoral care are being provided to students, faculty, and staff.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release and email statement provided by Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker, as well as an official public statement released by Truett McConnell University.