What we know about the death of a Truett McConnell University student

article

The Brief Police in Cleveland are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon inside a residence on Twin Springs Court. Officials identified the deceased as a Truett McConnell University student, but authorities are withholding his name out of respect for the family. Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a medical examination.



Investigators with the Cleveland Police Department are searching for answers following the death of a local college student found unresponsive over the weekend.

Cleveland Police Investigation

What we know:

Officers responded around 5:18 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive person at a home on Twin Springs Court. Upon arrival, police located a deceased man inside the residence.

The White County Coroner's Office transported the body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a medical examination.

Officials said foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under active investigation.

Campus Grief Support

What we don't know:

Authorities and university representatives have not released the student's name, age, or specific cause of death out of respect for family privacy.

Community Support

What they're saying:

"Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving," Truett McConnell University said in a statement. "Because this is an active investigation, we ask that everyone refrain from speculation and from sharing unverified information, out of respect for the family and those who are grieving."

Campus officials noted that counseling and pastoral care are being provided to students, faculty, and staff.