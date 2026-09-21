Roswell City Council considers 20% property tax hike to fund city projects

The Brief Dozens of Roswell residents spoke out Monday against a proposed millage rate hike that would raise property taxes nearly 20%. City officials say the rate increase would fund millions of dollars in infrastructure and police equipment upgrades. The Roswell City Council is scheduled to hold a final vote on the proposed tax increase next Monday.



Dozens of residents turned out at Roswell City Hall on Monday night for a public hearing to voice strong opposition to a proposed property tax increase.

What we know:

The city is considering raising its millage rate to 5.9 mills, representing a nearly 20 percent tax increase. The proposal—which was lowered from an initial suggestion of more than 50 percent—would mark the city’s first tax hike in about a decade.

City officials say the increase would fund millions of dollars in upcoming projects, ranging from road resurfacing to replacing police department rifles.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how individual Roswell City Council members plan to vote on the proposed millage rate increase.

It remains unclear whether city officials will consider further lowering or altering the proposed 5.9 millage rate before next week's vote.

What they're saying:

"Families are already worried about groceries, gasoline, and healthcare among other things," said Roswell resident Stefan Lewis during the hearing. "Let's be clear hardworking families are expected to live in their means our city leaders should be held to that same standard."

Residents expressed concern that an increased tax burden could force community members out of the area entirely.

"It's disheartening listening to stories of others who will be priced out of Roswell because of your actions," resident Katie Benson told the council.

"I fully support municipal workers, public safety workers, fleet updates and infrastructure, but I reject idea you must raise property taxes on Roswell taxpayers to obtain the goal," said resident Carmel Sardone.

Speakers continuously called on council members to vote against the measure, arguing that city leadership should reflect the will of the public.

"Listen voices of reason who stand with residents of Roswell I implore you please don’t bury American dream for me and others for the American dream in Roswell," Lewis added.

Residents also raised concerns about the timing of the proposed change late in the year.

"We are talking 2026 listen residents it would be grossly irresponsible to blind side residents at the end of the year who have been accruing projected taxes from the rest of the year," said resident Matt Rollenzach.

What's next:

The Roswell City Council is scheduled to vote on the potential tax increase next Monday.