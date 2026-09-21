South Fulton police: Man found dead in woods near Blake Loop

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The Brief South Fulton police are searching for answers after finding a man dead in a wooded area near Blake Loop Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of gunfire before locating the deceased victim.



A homicide investigation is underway in South Fulton after officers found a man dead near Blake Loop and Peyton Trail on Monday evening, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

South Fulton police investigation

What we know:

The South Fulton Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area on Monday evening. Officers responded to the scene and located a man in a wooded area near Blake Loop and Peyton Trail. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

South Fulton police officers secure the scene near Blake Loop and Peyton Trail on Sept. 21, 2026, where a man was found dead in the woods following reports of shots fired in the neighborhood (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Gunfire circumstances near Blake Loop

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death, including whether it is directly connected to the reported gunfire. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

A South Fulton Police Crime Scene Investigation vehicle sits parked at an active scene near Blake Loop and Peyton Trail on Sept. 21, 2026, as detectives gather evidence in the fatal shooting of a man found in nearby woods (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Ongoing investigation details

What's next:

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or the events leading up to the discovery to contact the South Fulton Police Department.