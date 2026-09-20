Parkview High School student charged over online threat

The Brief A Parkview High School student faces criminal charges and discipline after posting a school threat online. School police investigated, met with the student and parents and determined the threat was not serious. Officials confirmed there is no danger to staff or students, and normal classes resume Monday.



A Parkview High School student faces criminal charges and school discipline after posting an online threat against the campus, according to a letter from the school principal.

What we know:

A Parkview High School student posted a threat against the campus on social media, prompting an immediate investigation by school police.

Officers met with the student and the student's parents, during which the student admitted the threat was not serious.

Principal David Smith stated that making threats violates the district's Student Conduct Behavior Code and state law.

Regardless of intent, the student will be held accountable, though Smith thanked the classmates who reported the post, so officers could address it quickly, according to the letter sent to parents.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or age of the student facing charges.

Authorities have also not specified the exact nature of the social media post or the specific criminal charges filed.

What's next:

Teaching and learning will continue as normal on Monday. School police and administrators confirmed there is no ongoing danger to students or staff members.