Lucky Georgia Mega Millions ticket turns into $4 million payday

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The Brief A Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia turned one player's lucky numbers into a $4 million prize. Although no one won the big jackpot, there were several winners of smaller amounts from at least three states. Lottery fever continues as Friday's Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $672 million.



Someone in Georgia may want to double-check the glove compartment, kitchen counter or wallet after a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold in the state.

Last night's numbers were 2, 4, 10, 48, 56 and 22.

Although no one won the big jackpot, there were several winners of smaller amounts from at least three states, including 3 tickets worth $2 million each, 1 ticket worth $3 million and the $4 million Georgia ticket.

What we know:

The lucky Georgia player matched all five white-ball numbers and also had the game's four-times multiplier, boosting the prize to $4 million.

The winning ticket was sold at FOE (Fraternal Order of Eagles) Aerie 4379 in St. Mary's, which is on the coast of Georgia. The identity of the winner has not been released at this time.

Lottery players across the state won't have to wait long for another shot at a massive jackpot. Friday night's Mega Millions drawing now carries an estimated top prize of $672 million.

Winners of larger prizes in Georgia must claim their money at Georgia Lottery headquarters in downtown Atlanta, while smaller prizes can also be redeemed at district offices or by mail.

As always, lottery officials remind players that the odds of winning the jackpot are long. The Powerball jackpot is expected to reach $637 million by the next drawing.