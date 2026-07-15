Fulton County Jail: Sheriff seeks input on booking policy change

The Brief Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat will host a public meeting this week to discuss whether some people charged with low-level misdemeanors should avoid booking into the county jail. The proposal is part of a broader effort to ease overcrowding at the Rice Street facility, which houses nearly 3,000 inmates. Community members can weigh in on the issue during Thursday night's town hall in southwest Atlanta.



Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is asking residents to weigh in on a proposal that could keep some people accused of nonviolent misdemeanor offenses out of the county jail.

What we know:

The discussion comes as officials continue searching for ways to reduce the population at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street, which has faced years of overcrowding and remains under federal scrutiny over conditions inside the facility.

Labat said the town hall will give residents an opportunity to share their views as county leaders consider changes to booking policies for certain low-level offenders. The sheriff emphasized that any potential changes would apply only to misdemeanor charges and would require additional conversations with community members and justice partners before being implemented.

What we know:

The jail has long struggled with crowding, a problem that officials say contributes to safety concerns for both inmates and staff. In recent years, the facility has been the focus of investigations tied to violence, inmate deaths and staffing shortages.

County leaders have already approved a $1.3 billion plan to renovate the Rice Street jail and construct a separate facility for detainees dealing with mental health and behavioral issues.

Labat said the sheriff's office must balance efforts to improve conditions inside the jail with its responsibility to protect the public.

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What you can do:

The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Enon Baptist Church, located at 3550 Enon Road in southwest Atlanta.