Fulton County Jail perimeter breached: 2 accused in slicing through fence

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The Brief Two people tried to sneak into the Fulton County Jail property by slicing through a perimeter fence line. Fulton County Sheriff's Office K9 units responded rapidly and captured one suspect, while another remains at large. Officials confirmed no inmates escaped during the security breach at the Atlanta facility.



Two people attempted to breach the Fulton County Jail by cutting through a perimeter fence, prompting a massive security response that captured one suspect while another ran from the scene.

Fulton County perimeter breach

What we know:

Two individuals tried to cut their way through a perimeter fence line to infiltrate the Fulton County Jail property, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. A K9 unit responded quickly and apprehended one person, but a second individual managed to get away.

No inmates escaped during the incident. The sheriff's office stated that the safety of the facility, staff, residents and community is their highest priority as investigators comb through the scene.

Atlanta jail investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two individuals involved in the security breach. Investigators have not released the specific charges against the suspect currently in custody.

Authorities have not yet located the second person who fled the area. It remains unclear what tools were used to cut the fence or what motivated the pair to attempt to breach the facility.

Combatting breaches

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time this has happened. In June 2023, security officials spotted cut fences along the perimeter putting the entire complex on alert. This past March, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat showed off a new drone program to intercept illegal contraband and respond to jail emergencies which is said to help mitigate such actions. The drone-as-first-responder program is to combat a surge in contraband and improve safety at the Rice Street jail. It is not clear if this system was activated during this breach.