Fulton County Jail perimeter breached: 2 accused in slicing through fence
ATLANTA - Two people attempted to breach the Fulton County Jail by cutting through a perimeter fence, prompting a massive security response that captured one suspect while another ran from the scene.
Fulton County perimeter breach
What we know:
Two individuals tried to cut their way through a perimeter fence line to infiltrate the Fulton County Jail property, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. A K9 unit responded quickly and apprehended one person, but a second individual managed to get away.
No inmates escaped during the incident. The sheriff's office stated that the safety of the facility, staff, residents and community is their highest priority as investigators comb through the scene.
Atlanta jail investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two individuals involved in the security breach. Investigators have not released the specific charges against the suspect currently in custody.
Authorities have not yet located the second person who fled the area. It remains unclear what tools were used to cut the fence or what motivated the pair to attempt to breach the facility.
Combatting breaches
Dig deeper:
This is not the first time this has happened. In June 2023, security officials spotted cut fences along the perimeter putting the entire complex on alert. This past March, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat showed off a new drone program to intercept illegal contraband and respond to jail emergencies which is said to help mitigate such actions. The drone-as-first-responder program is to combat a surge in contraband and improve safety at the Rice Street jail. It is not clear if this system was activated during this breach.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Fulton County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Manager Tiffany Magby, who explained how we got it in an official statement.