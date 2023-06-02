All inmates accounted for after security breaches found at Fulton County Jail

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Security was increased at the Fulton County Jail after several holes were found in the fencing on June 2, 2023. (FOX 5)

The Fulton County Jail increased security on Friday after finding several holes in the fencing.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies performing a route perimeter security check around 2 p.m. discovered three holes in the fence

The sheriff’s office says a breach was also discovered on the fifth floor window, which had been recently repaired.

FOX 5 News spotted an increase in security in front of the jail around 6 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One of the breaches in security found during a routine sweep at the Fulton County Jail on June 2, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies began a security count of all inmates in the jail. As of 7:14 p.m., all inmates were accounted for and present.

The sheriff’s office says there was no danger to the public.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the breaches.

Repairs are underway.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.