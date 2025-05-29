Keisha Lance Bottoms praises federal court ruling blocking tariffs

article

The Brief Keisha Lance Bottoms praised a federal court ruling that blocks President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, calling it "a welcome temporary relief" for Georgia businesses and workers. The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that Trump exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose tariffs, which had negatively impacted Georgia’s trade economy. Bottoms criticized Georgia’s current leaders for not joining the lawsuit and pledged to "stand up to bad policies coming out of Washington" if elected governor.



Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms is praising a federal court decision that blocks a wide-ranging tariff plan imposed by President Donald Trump, calling it a critical step toward economic stability for Georgia’s businesses and workers.

What we know:

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled this week that Trump exceeded his legal authority when he used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to declare a national emergency and impose tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners. The decision stemmed from lawsuits filed by small businesses and 12 states led by Oregon and Arizona. Georgia was not among them.

What they're saying:

"This decision is a welcome temporary relief for Georgia businesses from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies," Bottoms said. "Georgia’s ports of Savannah and Brunswick support 600,000 jobs, but our trade economy has suffered due to Donald Trump’s chaotic tariff policies. Our businesses and workers need stability, and they deserve state leaders who will stand up and fight for Georgia jobs."

The court ruling blocks tariffs that Trump enforced in April—up to 50% on countries with U.S. trade deficits and a baseline 10% tariff on nearly all other nations. The court found that Trump’s use of emergency powers to justify the tariffs lacked legal standing, arguing that longstanding trade deficits do not constitute a national emergency. The panel emphasized that the president's powers under the Trade Act of 1974 are more limited, capping tariffs at 15% for no more than 150 days.

"While 12 other states stood up to Donald Trump’s damaging tariffs to win this critical suit, Georgia’s current leaders have remained silent," Bottoms said. "As Governor, I will always put Georgians first — and I will stand up to bad policies coming out of Washington."

Big picture view:

Trade analysts say the ruling could reshape the legal boundaries of executive trade authority. Wendy Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, told the Associated Press that the ruling "throws the president’s trade policy into turmoil," and may lead other nations to stall negotiations until further legal clarity is reached.

The decision arrives as Georgia continues to recover from supply chain disruptions and trade instability that impacted industries ranging from logistics to agriculture. Bottoms, who previously served as mayor of Atlanta, is positioning herself as a defender of Georgia’s global trade connections and a vocal opponent of economic policies that she says harm local businesses.

The other side:

Trump has not yet responded to the court's decision, though legal experts anticipate an appeal. In the meantime, businesses may move quickly to adjust supply chains and capitalize on the pause in tariffs, even as uncertainty remains over the long-term implications.