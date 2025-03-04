Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada go into effect: Here's how they will affect Georgia

The Brief The United States' new tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico as well as additional tariffs on Chinese imports went into effect overnight. Some countries have already responded with their own tariffs or threatened to retaliate in the near future. Experts say Georiga businesses, consumers and farmers will all feel the impacts from tariffs.



President Donald Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect overnight, and Georgians may soon feel the impact.

What we know:

Starting just past midnight, imports from Canada and Mexico are now to be taxed at 25%, with Canadian energy products subject to 10% import duties.

The 10% tariff that Trump placed on Chinese imports in February was doubled to 20%. Beijing retaliated on Tuesday morning with tariffs of up to 15% on a wide array of U.S. farm exports. It also expanded the number of U.S. companies subject to export controls and other restrictions by about two dozen.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over the course of 21 days. Mexico has not shared any retaliatory measures it expects to implement, but is expected to share its response later on Tuesday.

The Canada and Mexico tariffs were supposed to begin last month, but Trump agreed to a pause to negotiate further with the two U.S. trading partners. The stated reason for the tariffs is to address drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and both countries say they’ve made progress on those issues. But Trump has also said the tariffs will only come down if the U.S. trade imbalance closes, a process unlikely to be settled on a political timeline.

What they're saying:

"It’s a very powerful weapon that politicians haven’t used because they were either dishonest, stupid or paid off in some other form," Trump said Monday at the White House. "And now we’re using them."

On Monday, the president announced that he plans to impose additional tariffs on overseas agricultural products.

"To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States," the president said on his social media platform Truth Social. "Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!"

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The other side:

Democratic lawmakers were quick to criticize the tariffs, and even some Republican senators raised alarms.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she’s "very concerned" about the tariffs going into effect because of her state’s proximity to Canada.

"Maine and Canada’s economy are integrated," Collins said, explaining that much of the state’s lobsters and blueberries are processed in Canada and then sent back to the U.S.

Speaking after a meeting on U.S.-Canada relations on Monday after the tariff announcement, Trudeau said his country would impose 25% tariffs on $155 billion Canadian ($107 billion U.S.) worth of American goods, starting with tariffs on $30 billion Canadian ($21 billion U.S.) worth of goods immediately and on the remaining amount on American products in three weeks.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau said.

Dig deeper:

The impacts could be far-reaching for Americans, affecting everything from car and home prices and how much it would cost to fuel up at the pump.

Speaking to FOX 5 in February, Tom Smith, an economist and professor of finance at Emory’s Goizueta Business School, said people will see higher prices on everyday goods.

"Businesses are going to pass as many of those costs on to consumers as possible. Consumers are going to be upset immediately. They're so anxious about high prices as it is," Smith said.

One example of these higher prices will be from fruits and vegetables, like avocados from Mexico.

Smith also pointed out that many cars and trucks are assembled in Mexico and would fall under these tariffs.

"Ford is a publicly traded company, so they're going to pass those costs on to the person who's buying a Ford in March or April or May. So, you know, your next Ford might be more expensive than your last because now there's a tariff attached to that," Smith said.

Smith said the impact will also be strongly felt by Georgia farmers.

"When Mexico and Canada engage in retaliatory tariffs, then what's going to happen is that our farmers, like our pecan farmers, our Vidalia onion farmers right here in Georgia, they're not going to be able to export as many of their products to either Mexico or Canada or China, eventually. Which means, farmers in Georgia will see lower sales, lower revenue," Smith said.

What's next:

The tariffs may be short-lived if the U.S. economy suffers. But Trump could also impose more tariffs on the European Union, India, computer chips, autos and pharmaceutical drugs.

The Trump administration has suggested inflation will not be as bad as economists claim, saying tariffs can motivate foreign companies to open factories in the United States.

Still, it can take time to relocate factories spread across the world and train workers with the skills they need.