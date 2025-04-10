How tariffs are impacting Georgia businesses

The Brief Some Georgia business owners say they are being hurt by tariffs. Experts anticipate businesses that are unable to absorb increased costs will pass them on to consumers. Economists say tariffs are a tax on businesses and consumers.



President Donald Trump has announced a universal 10% tariff on all imports and launched a vicious trade war with China.

Emory University experts on tariffs

What they're saying:

Emory University Economist Tom Smith told reporters that Georgia businesses and consumers will bear the weight of rising tariffs as business owners either shoulder the increased costs or raise prices.

"These tariffs are going to be punitive. They are a tax on businesses and consumers alike," Smith said. "It's important to note, these taxes are not paid by the Chinese government. These taxes are not paid by Vietnam. They're not paid by other countries. They are paid by our businesses and our consumers".

Some Georgia Businesses already feeling the impact of tariffs:

Georgia contact lenses manufacturer Felipe Arroyaye said the tariffs are already hurting his business and the pause just creates more uncertainty.

"We are not able to sleep at night, and I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. I'm even afraid of turning on the news. This pause doesn't mean anything to us," Arroyaye explained. "It just creates more uncertainty in business."

Kemp weighs in on tariffs

The other side:

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp responded to news that President Donald Trump had announced a 90-day freeze on most of the reciprocal tariffs he imposed.

"The key to trade, "said Trump, " is to make sure we have fair trade. There's been a lot of talk of tactics and talk, and I don't really know exactly what the strategy is at the White House, but I thought what they did today was good move to focus and square up on China. I think the President wants to make a deal, but he also wants it to be fair for the American people. That's what he ran on."