Georgia businesses could benefit from new trade deals, chamber says

The Brief New trade deals with China, the U.K., and Saudi Arabia are expected to boost Georgia’s agriculture, aerospace, and logistics sectors. Tariff pauses could lead to increased activity at Georgia ports, but ongoing policy changes may create planning challenges. The Georgia Chamber urges businesses to stay alert and flexible to take advantage of shifting global trade opportunities.



The Georgia Chamber of Commerce has released a new trade policy update detailing the potential economic impacts of recent international trade agreements and paused tariffs. The May 15, 2025, briefing outlines how these developments could affect key sectors of Georgia’s economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and aerospace.

What they're saying:

According to the Chamber, the U.S. has signed new trade agreements with China, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia. These deals are expected to deliver both short-term relief and long-term growth opportunities for Georgia businesses.

Georgia’s agricultural producers—particularly those in poultry, pecans, and cotton—stand to gain increased access to Chinese markets. While these opportunities are promising, the Chamber cautions that consistent, stable trade relations will be essential to maintain momentum in the sector.

The temporary pause in tariffs is also expected to boost container volume at Georgia’s ports. This increase in activity could further strengthen the state’s position as a logistics hub, though officials note that unpredictable trade policy shifts continue to complicate planning for shipping and transportation firms.

In trade with the United Kingdom, new provisions will eliminate tariffs on steel imports to the U.S. and on ethanol exports to the U.K. Georgia’s service and high-tech industries may benefit from the improved terms, which could enhance competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

Opportunities in Saudi Arabia could also be on the horizon. The Chamber’s report highlights the potential for Georgia’s aerospace firms to secure new contracts tied to defense procurements. Additionally, energy and infrastructure companies may be able to engage in innovation projects or Saudi-funded megaprojects.

What you can do:

The Georgia Chamber is encouraging companies to remain agile and informed as global trade dynamics evolve. The organization says businesses that monitor these changes closely will be better positioned to manage risks and seize emerging opportunities.

The full report is available on the Georgia Chamber’s website.