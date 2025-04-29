Sen. Jon Ossoff sounds alarm over Trump's 'chaos and uncertainty'

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks out on Georgia’s economic challenges, political risks, and the future of national leadership as he prepares for a fierce reelection battle in 2026.

Sounding the alarm

What we know:

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia is sounding the alarm over what he calls "chaos and uncertainty" caused by President Donald Trump's economic policies. In an interview with The Associated Press at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ossoff warned that businesses and households across Georgia are struggling to plan because of constant shifts in federal trade and economic direction.

"Businesses are unable to invest with an understanding of what the rules of international trade will be from one hour or week or month to the next," Ossoff said. "Households are unable to plan their annual budgets because there’s so much chaos and uncertainty in the implementation of federal economic policy."

He called for the White House to define clear economic goals and criticized the administration for lurching unpredictably from one policy to another, saying the instability is putting Georgia's economy at serious risk.

The other side:

However, Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler told FOX 5 Atlanta during an interview on Monday that their top concern was not tariffs. Loeffler said that what President Trump is doing right now is "critically important" to the future of the country. She also said, "If we become more and more reliant on China, and we haven't dealt with this problem in the next ten years, not only would our trade deficit be in the multi-trillions, but we will have hollowed out even more jobs."

Worried about Trump's approach

What they're saying:

In addition to economic concerns, Ossoff expressed deep worries about Trump's approach to executive power. "We have never seen a president try to wield the federal government to crush his critics and political adversaries," Ossoff said. "That’s something new in American history, and it is, in my view, un-American."

He warned that the erosion of constitutional checks and balances could haunt Republicans in the future when political power shifts again. "With every new exercise of unprecedented presidential power... there will one day be a Democratic president in the White House, and the shoe will be on the other foot," he said.

Running for reelection

The backstory:

Ossoff, who first won his seat in a high-stakes 2021 runoff that flipped the Senate to Democratic control, is now preparing for a tough 2026 reelection. He is the only Democrat running in a state Trump carried in 2024, making him a top Republican target. Although he criticizes Trump heavily, Ossoff continues to emphasize his willingness to work across the aisle to serve Georgia’s interests — including support for farmers, military families, and healthcare access.

The Republican field remains unsettled as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp weighs a potential Senate run. Ossoff declined to speculate on his potential opponent but said, "I am more than prepared for any challenger."

Also critical of previous administration

The other side:

While Ossoff sharply criticizes Trump, he also pointed to serious failures in the Biden administration's handling of immigration policy. Supporting the bipartisan Laken Riley Act — named after a Georgia nursing student killed by an undocumented immigrant — Ossoff explained his stance on border security.

"My view is that the American people expect and deserve secure borders. And I think the Biden administration failed in its border policies," he said. He emphasized that while security is essential, immigration enforcement must be humane and responsible. "The American people don’t support and don’t expect federal police raids on elementary schools and hospitals and churches," Ossoff said, noting concerns over due process and dignity for immigrants.

Potential risks to Georgians

Why you should care:

Georgia’s economy, social programs, and political influence are on the line. Ossoff argues that slashing programs like Medicaid and Social Security — as proposed by Trump’s administration — would devastate everyday Georgians. He pointed out that Medicaid covers 40% of Georgia's children, 50% of births, and 70% of seniors in nursing homes, saying, "These policies are not in our state's interest."

At the same time, Ossoff warns of a broader national issue: the survival of democratic norms and the integrity of federal power.

Ossoff's next moves

What's next:

Ossoff continues meeting with constituents and preparing his 2026 campaign, staying focused on local issues like healthcare, military support, and economic growth. Meanwhile, the Republican field remains fluid, with eyes on whether Gov. Kemp will step into the race. Regardless of the opponent, Ossoff said he’s ready: "I am more than prepared for any challenger."

