No decision yet from Georgia Gov. Kemp on possible Senate run

As Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp approaches the end of his second and final term, speculation is mounting over his next political move — with growing talk of a potential U.S. Senate run in 2026.

What we know:

Kemp has not confirmed his plans, but he has also not ruled out the possibility of challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the next election. When asked recently about his political future, the governor said he was keeping his options open.

A Senate bid would keep Kemp on the national political radar and could set the stage for a high-profile contest in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Meanwhile, the race to succeed Kemp as governor is already taking shape.

What they're saying:

Last week, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her intention to run for governor on the Democratic ticket, signaling a return to statewide politics after previously serving in the Biden administration.

On the Republican side, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has launched his campaign for the GOP nomination, positioning himself as a continuation of the current administration’s priorities.

Why you should care:

With both the gubernatorial and Senate races already drawing early attention, Georgia is poised to remain a key battleground in the 2026 election cycle.