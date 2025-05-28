'Stop Cop City' defendants expected in court Wednesday afternoon
ATLANTA - Three defendants in the high-profile "Stop Cop City" case are expected to appear before a new judge in Fulton County to learn the status of their cases.
What we know:
Julia Dupuis, Priscilla Grim, and Hannah Kass are among the 61 people charged in connection with protests against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a facility that has sparked widespread controversy and months of demonstrations.
Prosecutors allege the trio conspired to block construction of the now-open training center, which critics have dubbed "Cop City" and argue will further militarize police in Atlanta.
The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and it will be the first under a new judge assigned to the case after the previous judge moved to a different courtroom.