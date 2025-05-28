'Stop Cop City' defendants expected in court Wednesday afternoon

The Brief Three defendants in the "Stop Cop City" case are scheduled to appear in Fulton County court today at 1:30 p.m. to learn the status of their charges. Julia Dupuis, Priscilla Grim, and Hannah Kass are accused of conspiring to block construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. A new judge is now presiding over the case after the previous judge was reassigned to a different courtroom.



Three defendants in the high-profile "Stop Cop City" case are expected to appear before a new judge in Fulton County to learn the status of their cases.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

Julia Dupuis, Priscilla Grim, and Hannah Kass are among the 61 people charged in connection with protests against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a facility that has sparked widespread controversy and months of demonstrations.

Prosecutors allege the trio conspired to block construction of the now-open training center, which critics have dubbed "Cop City" and argue will further militarize police in Atlanta.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and it will be the first under a new judge assigned to the case after the previous judge moved to a different courtroom.