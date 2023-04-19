Atlanta councilwoman calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of 'Cop City' protester
An Atlanta city councilwoman is requesting the Department of Justice open an independent investigation into the police killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a demonstrator at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site, after autopsy results call into question law enforcement accounts about what happened.
Atlanta Public Safety Training Center task force meets for first time, critics argue lack of transparency
A special task force created to foster community input on the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center met for the first time Wednesday morning, but critics complain the closed door meetings lack accountability.