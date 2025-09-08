Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protesters due in court Monday

The Brief 61 defendants indicted in 2023 on racketeering charges Some also charged with domestic terrorism and arson Case centers on protests against the Atlanta training center



A pretrial hearing is set for today in Fulton County for protesters charged in connection with efforts to stop the construction of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center.

What we know:

A Fulton County grand jury indicted 61 people in 2023 on racketeering charges tied to the "Defend the Atlanta Forest" movement.

Some also face domestic terrorism and arson charges for acts alleged to have occurred as far back as 2020.

A mistrial was declared in July for activist Ayla King due to various issues with the jury.

She was one of the people arrested in connection with a clash between police and protesters at the site of the training center in 2023.

King's attorney objected to the mistrial, arguing that by dismissing the jury, his client was facing "double jeopardy." The defense also raised concerns about a supplemental witness list from the state, which included over 100 new names.

The backstory:

Opposition to Atlanta’s new public safety training center, dubbed "Cop City" by critics, drew attention both locally and nationally. Activists argued the $90 million project will destroy a large section of the South River Forest, worsening flooding, harming wildlife and undercutting the city’s environmental goals.

Critics also contended the facility — which includes mock cityscapes, firing ranges and explosives training areas — would further militarize policing instead of prioritizing de-escalation and community programs. They said the money would be better spent on schools, healthcare and housing, and that residents in nearby working-class, majority-Black neighborhoods were not adequately consulted before the project moved forward.

There were multiple protests both at the site of the training center and around metro Atlanta before the new training center opened.

Activist Manuel Paez Teran (known as Tortuguita) was killed during a confrontiation with police in a forest encampment in January 2023.

The training center officially opened in April 2025.

RECENT STORIES