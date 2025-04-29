WATCH LIVE | Atlanta Public Safety Training Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Brief Atlanta police and fire officials are celebrating the opening of the new 85-acre Public Safety Training Center after years of debate and controversy. Critics have dubbed the $115-million project "Cop City" and have argued it would affect the environment and local communities. Officials say the site is needed to replace outdated and spread-out facilities. The site includes horse stables, a mock city, and a six-story rescue tower.



After years of controversies and legal battles, Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center opens on Tuesday.

Officials commemorated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 85-acre, $115-million facility in DeKalb County that critics have dubbed "Cop City."

Top brass with the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire say the facility will allow the two groups to easily train for emergency situations together and will replace outdated facilities spread across the metro area.

The massive hub includes horse stables, a K-9 center, a driving course, and a six-story rescue tower.

Among the other things on the property is a mock city that officials say will allow them to practice responding to crises.

"We have a two-story house, so we can replicate a domestic violence call, a lost child, a barricaded gunman, to a person hiding that doesn't want to be apprehended. We've shut down over 60 drug operations in the city this year. Over here, we have a convenient store," Police Chief Darin Schierbaum explained during a tour of the site last year.

The sprawling site includes a community walking trail around a pond, which was a direct result of community collaboration. The fire chief said officials met 19 times with the community.

"This spot is designated for the public. People can come and eat lunch or walk the trails," APD Chief Administration Officer Marshal Freeman said.

Approved by the Atlanta City Council in September 2021, the center has been a source of controversy and debate since its inception.

City officials have emphasized the need for the 85-acre campus, which is intended to replace outdated facilities and bolster efforts in recruiting and retaining public safety personnel. They have highlighted plans to incorporate progressive training methodologies and maintain surrounding green spaces.

However, the project has faced persistent opposition from critics who refer to it as "Cop City." Environmental concerns have been raised due to the construction site's location within a forested area in southeast Atlanta. Activists argue that the development could lead to significant ecological damage and adversely affect local communities.

The city says the issues caused by protesters have raised the cost of the training center by about $20 million. In August 2023, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr indicted 61 protesters using the state's anti-racketeering law, characterizing them as "militant anarchists."

As part of the action against the center, opponents collected more than 108,000 signatures in 2023, saying voters should be able to have their say on the project. That effort has remained stalled in federal court for more than a year.

The controversy surrounding the center intensified with several incidents. In December 2022, authorities arrested multiple protesters at the site, charging them with domestic terrorism. Officials alleged that these individuals were part of a coordinated effort to halt construction through unlawful means.

In January 2023, a confrontation between law enforcement and activists resulted in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that Terán fired upon officers first, a claim contested by fellow activists and Terán's family.

Further unrest occurred in March 2023 when a group of masked individuals allegedly attacked the construction site, setting equipment ablaze and confronting police officers. Subsequently, 23 people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism.

Despite extensive public commentary and hours of testimony from residents, the Atlanta City Council approved an additional $31 million in funding for the project in June 2023. The majority of residents who testified opposed the facility's construction.

By December 2024, city officials provided media tours of the nearly completed facility, showcasing its state-of-the-art resources designed for comprehensive training of first responders. They reiterated the center's role in enhancing public safety and community relations.

Earlier this month, the city marked a major milestone by raising the American flag during a ceremony at the site.

